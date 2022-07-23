Zelenskiy says Odesa strike shows Russia will find ways not to implement grain deal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends the NATO summit via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's missile strike on the port of Odesa on Saturday demonstrated that Moscow would find ways not to implement the grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine.

"This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it," Zelenskiy said in a video posted on Telegram.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Angus MacSwan

