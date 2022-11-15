Zelenskiy says out of dozens of launches, Russia hits 10 targets
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that out of dozens of launches against his country on Tuesday, Russian attacks hit only 10 targets.
"Thank you to all our partners who help defend our skies," he said in his nightly video address, in which he noted the role of sophisticated NASAMS air defence systems. "In particular, today our NASAMS systems worked well. Of dozens of launches, there were 10 strikes. The situation at this time is more than 70 missiles and 10 attack drones downed."
