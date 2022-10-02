Zelenskiy says success of Ukraine's soldiers "not limited to Lyman"

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, after Russia held what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive – in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the success of the country's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman.

"The story of the liberation of Lyman in the Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. "But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman," he added without providing any details.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.