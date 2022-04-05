1 minute read
Zelenskiy says Ukraine-Russia talks 'only option' but he may not hold talks with Putin
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, April 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday holding negotiations with Russia was the only option for his country although the possibility of having talks was now a "challenge".
But in comments broadcast on national television, he said it was possible that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not personally hold talks. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.