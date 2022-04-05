Zelenskiy says Ukraine-Russia talks 'only option' but he may not hold talks with Putin

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the town of Bucha, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine April 4, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, April 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday holding negotiations with Russia was the only option for his country although the possibility of having talks was now a "challenge".

But in comments broadcast on national television, he said it was possible that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not personally hold talks. read more

