Zelenskiy spokesman says Ukraine leader did not confirm Russian capture of Bakhmut















KYIV, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not confirm the capture by Russian forces of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, his spokesman said on Sunday.

"Reporter's question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut," Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook. "President's reply: I think no."

He added in Ukrainian: "In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut."

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.