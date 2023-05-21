Zelenskiy spokesman says Ukraine leader did not confirm Russian capture of Bakhmut
KYIV, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not confirm the capture by Russian forces of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, his spokesman said on Sunday.
"Reporter's question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut," Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook. "President's reply: I think no."
He added in Ukrainian: "In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut."
Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson
