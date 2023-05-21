Zelenskiy spokesman says Ukraine leader did not confirm Russian capture of Bakhmut

G7 Summit in Hiroshima
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives at Hiroshima airport for attending the G7 leaders' summit in Mihara, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan May 20, 2023., in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

KYIV, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not confirm the capture by Russian forces of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, his spokesman said on Sunday.

"Reporter's question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut," Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook. "President's reply: I think no."

He added in Ukrainian: "In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut."

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson

