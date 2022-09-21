Zelenskiy tells U.N: We demand 'just punishment' for Russian crimes

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday told the United Nations that a crime had been committed against his nation and Kyiv wanted "just punishment" for Russia.

In a recorded address, Zelenskiy laid out what he said were five non-negotiable conditions for peace. These included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine's security, and territorial integrity and security guarantees.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler

