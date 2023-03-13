Zelenskiy: Ukraine's future depends on outcome in eastern battlegrounds

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy waits European Parliament President Metsola in Lviv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waits for European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine March 4, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

March 13 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine's future depended on the outcome of battles in key points in the east of the country.

"It is very tough in the east -- very painful. We have to destroy the enemy's military power. And we shall destroy it," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Bilohorivka and Marinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kamyanka -- and other places where the kind of future we are to have is being decided. Where the future of all Ukrainians is being fought for."

Reporting by Ron Popeski and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next