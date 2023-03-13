Zelenskiy: Ukraine's future depends on outcome in eastern battlegrounds















March 13 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine's future depended on the outcome of battles in key points in the east of the country.

"It is very tough in the east -- very painful. We have to destroy the enemy's military power. And we shall destroy it," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Bilohorivka and Marinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kamyanka -- and other places where the kind of future we are to have is being decided. Where the future of all Ukrainians is being fought for."

Reporting by Ron Popeski and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Chris Reese











