Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel 100 attacks in Donetsk region















Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

"Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region ... there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"In the 24 hours, about 100 Russian attacks have been repelled in Donetsk region."

Reporting by Ronald Popeski Editing by Chris Reese











