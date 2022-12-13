Zelenskiy urges New Zealand to leadership on environmental security destroyed by Russian war















WELLINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged New Zealand, a staunch supporter of Kyiv, to take leadership in working on ensuring environmental security that has been destroyed by the Russian invasion of his country.

"Economy and infrastructure can be reconstructed," Zelenskiy told New Zealand's parliament. "You cannot rebuild the destroyed nature, just as you cannot restore the destroyed lives."

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese











