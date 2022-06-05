Zelenskiy visits two towns near front in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lefts a sign on an arm of his supporter as he attends a meeting with internally displaced people from Mariupol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 5, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

June 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had visited two towns near the front of battles against the Russian army after meeting troops in Zaporizhzhya region.

"After that I went with the head of (my) office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video.

"I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support."

Lysychansk is in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region -- making up the Donbas, the focus Russia's advances in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by Bogdan Kochubey, Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

