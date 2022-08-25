Zelenskiy: World must act faster to get Russia out of nuclear plant

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stands at Independence Square as he congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released August 24, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency and other world bodies need to act much faster to force Russian troops to leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"Every minute that Russian troops remain at the nuclear power station there is a risk of global radiation catastrophe," he said in a video address.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler

