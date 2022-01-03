Zurich Insurance to sell Italian life and pensions back book to GamaLife

The logo of Zurich Insurance is seen at a former office building in Zurich, Switzerland November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) has agreed to sell its Italian life and pensions back book to Portuguese insurance company GamaLife, the Swiss company said on Monday.

The deal will release approximately $1.2 billion of capital and add 11 percentage points to its Swiss Solvency Test ratio, Zurich said. It will also significantly reduce its exposure to credit risk, it added.

In addition, the transaction is expected to increase Zurich's liquidity by approximately $200 million, Zurich said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.