European court rules France must re-examine repatriation requests of wives of IS combatants

The building of the European Court of Human Rights is seen in Strasbourg, France

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests of two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there.

The court ruled that France's refusal to repatriate the women and children was in violation of the rights to "enter the territory of the state of which (one) is a national".

Reporting by Layli Foroudi, Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Tomasz Janowski

