European Union seeks two WTO panels on China disputes















BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Union has requested the setting up of World Trade Organization panels for two of its trade disputes with China, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

By seeking such panels, the bloc aims to protect member nations against discriminatory measures by China that the EU considers to be in breach of WTO rules, it added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Clarence Fernandez











