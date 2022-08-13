EU's Borrell condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

FILE PHOTO - European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell talks during an interview at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

Aug 13 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he "strongly" condemns the attack on writer Salman Rushdie.

"International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world", Borrell said in his tweet.

loading

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.