1 minute read
EU's Borrell condemns attack on Salman Rushdie
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 13 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he "strongly" condemns the attack on writer Salman Rushdie.
"International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world", Borrell said in his tweet.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.