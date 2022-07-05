EU's Borrell says political space to revive the Iran nuclear deal may narrow soon

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a joint news conference, in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - The political space to revive the Iran nuclear deal may narrow soon, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, after he spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"If we want to conclude an agreement, decisions are needed now," Borrell wrote on Twitter, adding that it was still possible to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Reporting by Marine Strauss, Charlotte Van Campenhout

