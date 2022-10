EU's Borrell urges Iran to stop repression of protesters

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday urged Iran to stop the repression of protesters and to release those that have been detained in recent weeks.

"I spoke with @Amirabdolahian to convey again EU's clear and united position: people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights," Borrell said in a tweet, referring to Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released. Internet access and accountability are needed."

Reporting by Bart Meijer











