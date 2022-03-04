EU's Sefcovic: We want Ukraine inside EU "as soon as possible"

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Union wants Ukraine to become a member state "as soon as possible", Commissioner Maros Sefcovic told journalists on Friday after a ministers' meeting.

"It's time for signaling that the Ukrainian people is one of the European peoples and we want them in as soon as possible", he said, but added that at the moment, the bloc needed to focus on short-term measures linked to the war.

"I think what (...) is the most important now is to help Ukraine in the fight", he added.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by GV De Clercq

