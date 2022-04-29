EU's Von der Leyen, Michel may visit Japan next month, Kyodo says

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participate in a media conference during the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium October 22, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, April 29 (Reuters) - Arrangements are being made for a visit to Japan in May by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, Kyodo news agency said on Friday, citing multiple diplomatic sources.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a summit meeting with Von der Leyen and Michel on May 12, Kyodo said.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by John Stonestreet

