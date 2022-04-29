1 minute read
EU's Von der Leyen, Michel may visit Japan next month, Kyodo says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, April 29 (Reuters) - Arrangements are being made for a visit to Japan in May by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, Kyodo news agency said on Friday, citing multiple diplomatic sources.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a summit meeting with Von der Leyen and Michel on May 12, Kyodo said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.