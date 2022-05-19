Ex-striker Shevchenko becomes ambassador for Ukraine charity

KYIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Former Ukraine, Chelsea and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko has a new goal - to help raise funds for rebuilding his country following Russia's invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Shevchenko, whom he met in Kyiv on Wednesday, had been appointed the first ambassador of UNITED24, a fundraising initiative to collect donations for the "restoration and development" of Ukraine.

"Andriy, with his work and sporting achievements, gained great confidence on the international stage," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"And now he has a new mission – to tell the world about the events in Ukraine and direct his authority to increase international assistance to our state. I am sure that is all for you it will work!" read more

Shevchenko, now 45, is widely regarded as his country’s greatest ever player. He played for Ukraine 111 times, scoring 48 goals, and represented Dynamo Kyiv before playing abroad. He was coach of the national team for five years until last August.

Reporting by Kyiv newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage

