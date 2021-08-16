Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Ex-U.S. Marine held in Russia to seek transfer to U.S. this week - Ifax

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The defence team for a former U.S. Marine held in Russia will file paperwork to a court this week for him to be moved to the United States to serve his sentence, Interfax news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Monday.

Russia convicted Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. He denied spying and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington demanded his release.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 6:29 AM UTC

Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul while Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens amid chaos at the airport as frantic Afghans searched for a way out.

World
Haiti hospitals overwhelmed by quake victims as death toll hits 1,297
World
Malaysia PM's cabinet resigns - science minister
World
Venezuela opposition leader Guevara released from prison
World
Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended