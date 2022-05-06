EXCLUSIVE Biden expected to sign new $100 million weapons package for Ukraine- officials

U.S. President Joe Biden enters the Rose Garden during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign a new weapons package for Ukraine in the coming days worth at least $100 million, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the latest package would likely include more munitions for systems like the Howitzers.

Reporting by Idrees Ali, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone; editing by Diane Craft

