EXCLUSIVE State TV protester tells Russians: open your eyes to propaganda on Ukraine war

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee who staged an on-air protest as she held up a anti-war sign behind a studio presenter, speaks to the media as the leaves the court building in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022 in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian state TV protester Marina Ovsyannikova told Reuters on Wednesday that she was extremely concerned about her safety and hoped that her protest against the war in Ukraine was not in vain and that Russians would open their eyes to propaganda.

In her first television interview since her extraordinary on-air protest on Channel One on Monday evening, Ovsyannikova said that she had no plans to flee Russia and that she hoped she would not face criminal charges.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

