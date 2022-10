COPENHAGEN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday his country remains in regular contact with Turkey amid the Nordic nation's NATO membership bid and that he has been in dialogue with his Turkish counterpart during the past week.

