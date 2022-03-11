Finland's President Niinisto calls Zelenskiy ahead of speaking with Putin

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto holds a news conference with Prime Minister Sanna Marin regarding the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, February 24, 2022. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

HELSINKI, March 11 (Reuters) - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of a phone call he has scheduled for today with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the president's office said in a statement on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the current state of Russia's invasion to Ukraine, focusing on need for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the statement read.

Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Alex Richardson

