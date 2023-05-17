Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says















HELSINKI, May 17 (Reuters) - Bank accounts of Finland's embassies in Russia have been frozen, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry spokesperson told Reuters the bank accounts of both Finland's Moscow embassy and its Saint Petersburg consulate were not functioning but declined to comment further.

Russia's central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Niklas Pollard











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.