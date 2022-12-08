Finnish foreign minister says missing clear date on NATO ratification by Turkey
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finland's foreign minister said on Thursday that many issues over Turkey's concerns over terrorism set out in a memorandum to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO had been clarified though a date for ratification by Ankara remained missing.
"What we are still missing is the clear date, a clear plan for the Turkish parliament to deal with this issue," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference with his Swedish and U.S. counterparts during a visit to Washington.
"We know that Turkey is going to elections, of course our hope is that a decision comes from Turkey sooner rather than later."
Turkey is one of two NATO members that have yet to ratify the accession of the Nordic countries.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.