Fire damages Russian cultural centre in Cyprus, cause unknown















NICOSIA, April 26 (Reuters) - A fire caused extensive damage to a Russian cultural centre in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on Wednesday, the fire brigade said, saying its cause was under investigation.

The fire broke out around noon in the complex, which is in the heart of the commercial centre of the capital, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

It was contained in just under two hours of the fire brigade arriving on the scene.

"The cause of the fire will be investigated in conjunction with police, and if necessary other state services," fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

The centre, which had been undergoing renovation, is thought to have strong links to the Russian embassy in Cyprus, and is a popular venue for art exhibitions and plays.

editing by John Stonestreet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.