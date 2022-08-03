First shipment of Ukrainian food cleared inspection, says UN

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The first shipment of over 26,000 tons of Ukrainian food under a Black Sea export deal was cleared to proceed on Wednesday, towards its final destination in Lebanon, according to the United Nations.

A team carried out a three-hour inspection and confirmed the crew and cargo are authorized and were consistent with the information received by the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) before the vessel left Odesa, said a statement from the United Nations Information Service Vienna.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.