Five killed in Russian rocket strikes in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region - local officials

April 25 (Reuters) - Russia fired rockets at targets near two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region on Monday, killing five people and wounding 18, the regional prosecutor's office said.

It said the rockets targeted transport infrastructure near the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.

"The enemy is attempting to hit critical infrastructure," regional governor Borzov said in a video released on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks.

The head of the state-run rail company said five railway stations had come under fire in western and central Ukraine in the space of an hour on Monday morning, and that the number of casualties was being verified.

