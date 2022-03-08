Flow of refugees from Ukraine rises to 2 million people, UNHCR head says

A boy sits on his family's luggage outside the train station as he flees the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - The number of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has now increased to 2 million, the head of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

"Today the outflow of refugees from Ukraine reaches two million people," Filippo Grandi said in a tweet.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik

