Food prices surge to new record high in March, U.N. agency says

Full shelves with fruits are pictured in a supermarket during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - World food prices jumped to new record high in March as the war in Ukraine rattled grain and vegetable oil markets, the U.N. food agency said on Friday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month versus an upwardly revised 141.4 for February.

The February figure was previously put at 140.7, which was a record at the time.

