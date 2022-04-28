1 minute read
Former U.S. Marine Reed lands in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia - spokesperson
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in Russia and released in a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, landed in his home country, Reed's spokesperson said on Thursday.
The location where Reed landed was not immediately clear.
