Former U.S. Marine Reed lands in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia - spokesperson

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, is escorted to a plane by Russian service members as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released April 27, 2022. RU24/Handout via REUTERS TV

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in Russia and released in a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, landed in his home country, Reed's spokesperson said on Thursday.

The location where Reed landed was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

