Forty-eight schools destroyed in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - mayor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is under relentless bombardment from Russian forces, the city's mayor said in a televised interview on Friday.

"As of today, 48 (of the city's) schools have been destroyed," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The city has a peacetime population of about 1.4 million.

Reporting By Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

