Four die, nine wounded from Russia's shelling of Kharkiv - governor

April 26 (Reuters) - Four people died and nine were wounded as a result of Russia's shelling in the Kharkiv region on Monday, Oleh Synegubov, the region's governor told Ukraine's public broadcaster.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

