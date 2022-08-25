France, Algeria to set up joint historian committee on French colonial rule, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting on education at the amphitheater of the Sorbonne University in Paris, France August 25, 2022. Mohammed Badra/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he wanted to build the future of Franco-Algerian relations by confronting a painful colonial past but also by focusing on future challenges.

"We have a complex, painful common past. And it has at times prevented us from looking at the future," Macron said after meeting with Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the first of a three-day visit to the North African country. read more

He said a joint committee with historians from both Algeria and France will be set up to study the archives on both sides on the colonial period.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.