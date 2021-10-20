Skip to main content

France bracing for possible sanctions against Britain in fishing row - govt spokesman

1 minute read

French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer after Britain and the European Union brokered a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal, northern France, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - France could announce possible retaliatory measures in its fishing dispute with Britain by the end of the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"We are positioning ourselves to take measures," Attal told a news conference following a meeting of the French Cabinet.

Paris is infuriated by London's refusal to grant what it considers the full number of licenses due to French fishing boats to operate in Britain's territorial waters, and is threatening retaliatory measures.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

