France, Britain, Germany and U.S. agree on need to increase help to Ukraine
PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Leaders of France, Britain, Germany and the United States on Monday held a video call to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said, adding they agreed to step up the economic, humanitarian and security-related help to the eastern European country.
