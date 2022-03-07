France, Britain, Germany and U.S. agree on need to increase help to Ukraine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets U.S. President Joe Biden during arrivals at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Leaders of France, Britain, Germany and the United States on Monday held a video call to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said, adding they agreed to step up the economic, humanitarian and security-related help to the eastern European country.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese

