France carries out new evacuation operation from Sudan

French nationals and other European citizens are evacuated from Sudan
French nationals and other European citizens, who have been evacuated from Sudan via Djibouti, arrive at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - France has evacuated more people from Sudan, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday, adding that those evacuated included not only French nationals but also Britons, Americans, Canadians, Ethiopians, Dutch, Italians and Swedes.

The French government added it had so far evacuated a total of 936 people from Sudan.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Bernadette Baum

