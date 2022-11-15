France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine















PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China's president Xi Jinping.

"Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine, supporting the most vulnerable economies, decarbonising our economies and acting to protect bio-diversity: France and China are determined," Macron wrote.

(This story has been corrected to fix spelling of the word 'decarbonising' in the second paragraph)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











