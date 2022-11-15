France, China intent on preventing use of nuclear arms in Ukraine conflict - French Presidency

[1/2] NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: President Emmanuel Macron of France attends a working session on food and energy security during the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The G20 meetings are being held in Bali from November 15-16. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS















PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and China President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their firm position on preventing the use of nuclear arms in the war in Ukraine, the French Presidency said on Tuesday.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit of leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Reporting by John Irish and Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











