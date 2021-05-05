Skip to main content

WorldFrance confirms disappearance of French journalist in Mali - source

France confirms the disappearance of a French journalist in Mali, a French Foreign Ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source added the ministry was in contact with the family of the journalist, carrying out technical checks on the authenticity of a video seen on social media.

(Story corrects to make clear ministry confirms disappearance and not kidnapping of journalist)

