WorldFrance confirms disappearance of French journalist in Mali - source
1 minute read
France confirms the disappearance of a French journalist in Mali, a French Foreign Ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source added the ministry was in contact with the family of the journalist, carrying out technical checks on the authenticity of a video seen on social media.
(Story corrects to make clear ministry confirms disappearance and not kidnapping of journalist)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.