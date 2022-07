France expresses its solidarity with Japan after killing of ex-PM Abe

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he arrives at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - France expresses its full solidarity with Japan after the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Abe, 67, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.