World

France to host international conference on Libya on Nov. 12 - minister

1 minute read

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a joint news conference at the Bauhaus University in Weimar, Germany September 10, 2021. Jens Schlueter/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France will host an international conference on Libya in November as the country prepares for elections at the end of December, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

Co-hosted with Germany and Italy, Le Drian said the conference would take place on Nov. 12 and was aimed at ensuring the electoral calendar would remain in place and to discuss the departure of foreign fighters from the North African oil producer.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by John Irish

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

