France, partners to propose measures to boost security of Ukraine's nuclear energy sites

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen atop of a tank at their positions outside the settlement of Makariv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, near Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France and its partners will propose in the coming hours a set of concrete measures to boost the safety and security of Ukraine's five main nuclear energy sites, based on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criteria.

Macron said in a statement he had spoken with the IAEA director on Friday and supported the organisation's efforts to monitor Ukraine's nuclear installations.

Macron said he strongly condemned Russian forces' attack on Ukraine's civil nuclear installations and called on Russia to immediately stop its military action so that Ukrainian authorities can take full control of the country's nuclear installations.

The United States and its allies heavily criticized Russia on Friday at the United Nations over its shelling and seizure overnight of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, and some demanded that Moscow not let such an attack happen again. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michel Rose Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sandra Maler Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.