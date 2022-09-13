France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the U.N. Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire.

Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan after a sharp escalation in hostilities which prompted Russia and the United States to call for restraint. read more

Along with the United States and Russia, France is co-president of the Minsk group, which mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

