France says needs clarifications, explanations from U.S. after submarine deal

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard makes a statement following a meeting with France's Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France July 1, 2021. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Monday that the United States would need to give France explanations and clarifications when United States President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron speak later this week.

Speaking to reporters in new York, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the United States also needed to take into account the interests of its European allies.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols;editing by John Irish

