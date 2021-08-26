Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards - PM Castex

1 minute read

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, wearing a protective face mask, gestures as he speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - France will no longer be able to evacuate people from Afghanistan from Friday evening onwards, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio.

"We are going to continue until tomorrow evening," said Castex on Thursday.

The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline. read more

Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all U.S. and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 6:54 AM UTC

Very credible threat of imminent Kabul airport attack - UK minister

There is "very, very credible" intelligence that militants are planning an imminent attack on those gathering at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday.

World
Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges
World
Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran
World
Japan's ruling LDP to hold party leader elections on Sept 29
World
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record