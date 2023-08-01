France to start evacuation operations from Niger soon, report French media

Pro-junta protesters gather outside the French Embassy in Niamey
Nigerien security forces launch tear gas to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy, in Niamey, the capital city of Niger July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Souleymane Ag Anara

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France will start evacuation operations very soon in Niger, reported French media on Tuesday, citing a message sent from the country's embassy in Niger to French citizens.

Officials at the French Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Layli Foroudi, Blandine Henault; editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

