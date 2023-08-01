France to start evacuation operations from Niger soon, report French media

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France will start evacuation operations very soon in Niger, reported French media on Tuesday, citing a message sent from the country's embassy in Niger to French citizens.

Officials at the French Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Layli Foroudi, Blandine Henault; editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.