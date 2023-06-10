France warns Iran on drone deliveries to Russia 















PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday about the consequences of delivering drones to Russia, Macron's office said on Saturday.

In a phone call, Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear programme, the statement said.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











