France warns Iran on drone deliveries to Russia 

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday about the consequences of delivering drones to Russia, Macron's office said on Saturday.

In a phone call, Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear programme, the statement said.

